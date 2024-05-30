ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, continues to expand its international positioning by conducting a series of roadshows across France and Switzerland.

The roadshows included participating in over 100 bilateral discussions and engaging in significant international financial market events.

The strategic rationale behind these roadshows is to explain the growing value proposition of Abu Dhabi as an IFC to funds, and elite wealth clients looking to expand in the region and also lead the way for them to learn more about Abu Dhabi and ADGM’s well-rounded and progressive regulatory offerings, ensuring that Abu Dhabi continues to be the preferred destination for global wealth and asset management.

The 2024 IIF European Summit was held in Paris, France from 15th – 16th May, where ADGM was the supporting sponsor of this major event, which brought together hundreds of senior policymakers, regulators, and global financial services executives, working across banking, insurance, and asset management, for lively and interactive sessions.

The event focussed on the topic ‘Leveraging Sustainable Finance for Growth, Innovation and the Net Zero Transition’. During this event, the CEO of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM – Emmanuel Givanakis participated in a panel designed to gather insightful views from C-suites on ‘Charting the Course to Transition’ to highlight how transition planning is evolving in practice, and what do financial firms expect from regulators and policymakers in order to support a just and transparent transition.

During its delegation visit to Switzerland, ADGM concluded a series of over 35 bilateral discussions with leading Private Banking & Wealth Management firms. These meetings were designed to explore opportunities for expansion to the UAE and to exchange insights on best practices for servicing elite clients, including the operation of family offices.

Commenting on ADGM’s roadshows, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, “As we grow, it is increasingly crucial for ADGM to respond to the high international demand for ADGM as a strategic location for growth. As we visit key international markets, we strengthen our global positioning, learn the key developments effecting our clients, and highlight the contributions that we are making as an international financial centre. These roadshows have provided platforms to showcase ADGM's dynamic ecosystem, progressive regulatory frameworks, and thriving business opportunities. Our engagements in Europe underscore ADGM's commitment to fostering global partnerships, driving innovation, and shaping the future of finance.”

Ramamurthy added, “By engaging with leading international firms and adopting global best practices, we aim to ensure that our offerings remain at the forefront of excellence and innovation. This is essential for maintaining Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for asset and wealth management.”



Hazem Hussein