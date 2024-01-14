RIYADH — As Barcelona gears up for a crucial El Clasico showdown in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid, manager Xavi Hernandez has shared his positive experiences in Saudi Arabia, praising the hospitality and support his team has received.

Xavi, who led Barcelona to a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in last year's final, is determined to repeat the success and clinch the title for a record 15th time.

The much-anticipated final is scheduled to be held at Al Nassr’s Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on Sunday at 10 p.m. local time.

Reflecting on the significance of the match and the atmosphere in Saudi Arabia, Xavi stated at the pre-final press conference: “The respect and support we've received here are remarkable.

“We are very happy to be in Saudi Arabia, a country where football is rapidly progressing. An El Clasico is always unpredictable and intense, and we are eager to defend our title.”

Barcelona secured their place in the final after a convincing 2-0 victory against CA Osasuna, with goals from Robert Lewandowski and the young sensation, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Xavi expressed confidence in Yamal's abilities, regardless of his role as a starter or substitute.

Acknowledging the strength of their rivals, Xavi remarked on the depth of Real Madrid's squad, particularly highlighting Jude Bellingham's impressive performance.

Real Madrid booked their final spot after defeating Atletico Madrid 5-3 in a gripping semifinal.

In a gesture of sportsmanship, Xavi also commended Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's manager, acknowledging him as one of the world's best and a role model in the coaching fraternity.

The upcoming El Clasico final not only promises an exciting clash between two of football's biggest clubs but also underscores the growing stature of Saudi Arabia as a host of major sporting events.

With both teams showcasing formidable talent and determination, the stage is set for a memorable battle for the Spanish Super Cup crown.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).