Basit Ali was famous for whacking the cricket ball and he even shared the record for the second fastest one-day international century at one stage of his career.

During an one-day match against the West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the former Pakistan batsman hit a magnificent 67-ball hundred, taking five more balls to reach the landmark than Mohammad Azharuddin, the then record-holder with a 62-ball ton against New Zealand in 1988.

Now more than two decades after his retirement, Ali is in the news again.

This time, the 52-year-old former cricketer has accused the Australian bowlers of ball tampering in the ongoing World Test Championship final against India.

Ali made the allegation on his YouTube Channel after India suffered a batting collapse in reply to Australia's first innings total of 469.

Ali says he is convinced that the Australians did something to the ball especially after Mitchell Starc bounced out Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli.

Ali even slammed the match broadcasters and officials for failing to notice what he called a clear case of ball tampering.

"Firstly, I would clap for those watching the match from commentary box, and the umpires? Australia clearly played with the ball and no one is talking about it," Ali was quoted as saying by hindustantimes.com.

The ex-cricketer claimed that the ball tampering happened between the 16th and 18th overs of the Indian innings when Kohli was dismissed.

Kohli was surprised by a Starc delivery that bounced off a good length and hit his gloves as he was caught in the slips by Steve Smith.

"Look at the 16th, 17th and 18th over, the ball on which Virat Kohli got out... look at the shine. Mitchell Starc had the ball in his hand with the shiny end pointing outside but the ball was moving the other way," Ali said.

"(Ravindra) Jadeja was hitting the ball on the on-side and the ball was flying over point. Have the umpires gone blind? God knows who all are sitting there who can't see such a simple thing."

Australian cricket was hit by a ball tampering scandal in 2018 when Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended for their role in the controversy during a Test match in South Africa.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).