Tunisia national women's soccer team have been exempted from the first round of the Paris-2024 Olympic qualifying tournament, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.

"Morocco, Zambia, Tunisia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Botswana and South Africa have been exempted from this first stage, based on their ranking at the last African Women's Cup of Nations held in Morocco in 2022," CAF said.

In the second round, Tunisia will face the winners of the Côte d'Ivoire-Sierra Leone match.

The first-round matches will be played from July 10 to 18, 2023. The second round will take place from October 23 to 31, 2023, while the third round is scheduled for February 19 to 28, 2024. The fourth and final round will be played from April 1 to 9, 2024.

