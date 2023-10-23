Riyadh Season 2023 has announced that Riyadh Season Tennis Cup competition will be held on December 26 and 27, bringing together tennis champions from around the globe.

The female competition, which will be held on December 26, will feature Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Tunisian Ons Jabeur, African and Arab tennis stars, the best in the history of the International Tennis Federation and the Women's Tennis Association, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

In the male competition, to be held on December 27, Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic, winner of 24 major championships, will compete against Spanish professional tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who has won two major titles.

The competitions will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, which has a capacity of more than 40,000 spectators. The venue is designed to host other international events, including the International Boxing Bout, to be held on the opening night of Riyadh Season, on October 28.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).