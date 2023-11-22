RIYADH — In a football spectacle that promises to captivate fans worldwide, Riyadh Season and Inter Miami CF have sealed a partnership to host the Riyadh Season Cup matches in Riyadh.



The marquee event is set to feature a tournament format bringing together two powerhouse Saudi clubs, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, alongside Inter Miami CF, creating an electrifying league showdown.



Scheduled for the first week of February 2024 at the recently inaugurated Kingdom Arena, the Riyadh Season Cup will be headlined by a highly anticipated clash between football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, marking an epic showdown dubbed “The Last Dance.”



As part of the participating clubs, the tournament will also showcase the stars of Al-Hilal Saudi Club, the Club World Cup runner-up, including Serbian sensation Aleksandar Mitrovic and Asia’s Best Player, Captain Salem AI-Dawsari.



Turki Al-Sheikh, expressing his excitement, welcomed Inter Miami CF’s participation, anticipating global attention due to the presence of these football icons.



He emphasized that the league stands as a continuation of Riyadh Season’s commitment to hosting major international events.



Jorge Mas, in response, welcomed Inter Miami CF’s involvement in Riyadh Season, praising the remarkable growth of Saudi Arabia’s football landscape and the significant transformations witnessed in the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.



The “Big Time” themed fourth edition of Riyadh Season, known for its multitude of entertainment options and experiences, continues to draw visitors from around the world during the winter months.



The season provides a platform for thousands of concerts, exhibitions, and distinctive entertainment events, featuring notable celebrities and international brands.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).