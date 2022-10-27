India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match held in Sydney on Thursday.

Virat Kohli continued his fine form with another brilliant knock as India made 179 for three against the Netherland in the first innings.

Kohli made an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes) while skipper Rohit Sharma contributed an impressive 53 off 39 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes).

But it was number four Suryakumar Yadav's whirlwind 25- ball unbeaten 51 (7 fours, one six) that helped India post a big total after a relatively slow start to their innings.

