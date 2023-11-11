The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect, the governing body announced on Friday.

The ICC Board met on Friday and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka, it said in a statement.

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course, it added.

The ICC board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a member," cricket's governing body said.

The terms of the suspension will be decided at the next ICC board meeting.

The ICC said Sri Lanka had, broken "the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration".

Sri Lanka has only won two of their nine games at the World Cup and are ninth in the table.

Speaking to the BBC's Stumped podcast on Thursday, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: "We have spoken with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the position is that they have to operate within the laws of the country and the rules are set by the government.

"Really the question for the ICC board is, do we support our member in their ability to promote cricket within the rules set by the government of the country? And the view is yes."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

