RIYADH — Real Madrid was crowned champion of the Spanish Football Super Cup for the 13th time in its history, after sweeping its traditional rival Barcelona 4-1 at the Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh.



The credit for the victory largely goes to Brazilian Vinicius Junior's hat-trick (7th, 10th, and 39th-minute penalty), and his compatriot Rodrigo, who also provided the assist for Real's second goal, and added the fourth in the 65th minute.



In contrast, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored the sole goal for Barcelona in the 33rd minute.



The match saw the expulsion of Barcelona's Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo in the 71st minute.



With this victory, Real Madrid has narrowed the gap with Barcelona, the record holder for the most Super Cup wins (14 titles), with Madrid now holding 13 titles.



This places them far ahead of Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo La Coruña (3 each) and Atletico Madrid (2).

