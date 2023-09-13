NEWCASTLE — The South Korean national team secured a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in an international friendly held in Newcastle on Tuesday, as part of their preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar early next year.



Cho Guesung scored the only goal of the match for the South Korean team in the 32nd minute, leading his side to victory.



This loss marks the second defeat for the Saudi Arabian national team during the current international break under the management of Roberto Mancini, following a 1-3 loss to Costa Rica last Friday.



Saudi Arabia is set to compete in Group D at the AFC Asian Cup, facing Oman, Kyrgyzstan, and Thailand in what promises to be a challenging competition.



The team will be looking to improve its form and performance ahead of the prestigious tournament in Qatar.

