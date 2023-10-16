JEDDAH — Al-Ittihad's women's team, led by Ashleigh Plumptre, showcased their prowess in the Saudi Women's Premier League.



The team secured a thrilling victory against Eastern Flames with a score of 3-0. Plumptre, the English-Nigerian defender, dazzled on the field, contributing all three goals and earning herself a well-deserved hat-trick.



The season's opener witnessed Al-Nassr's commanding 6-0 triumph over Al-Riyadh, with Lina Boussaha scoring the first goals and achieving her own historic hat-trick.



However, it's Al-Ittihad's Ashleigh Plumptre who stole the spotlight with her outstanding performance.



In other league results, Al-Hilal and Al-Qadisiyah concluded their match with a goalless draw, while Al-Shabab secured a victory in their debut match against Al-Ahli, with the only goal credited to Moudhi Abdul Mohsen.



As the anticipation builds for the second round, Al-Riyadh will face Eastern Flames at Riyadh Club's stadium on Friday.



Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli will lock horns in Riyadh, while on Saturday, Al-Ittihad will take on Al-Qadisiyah in Jeddah.



The excitement continues on Sunday with the highly anticipated derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab at the latter's home stadium.

