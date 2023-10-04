HANGZHOU — Saudi runner Essa Kzwani secured the gold medal in the 800 meters race at the 19th Asian Games in China, finishing in first place with a time of 1:48.05 minutes.



The 21-year-old athlete, Essa Kzwani, clinched Saudi Arabia's second gold medal and the fifth overall in the Asian Games.



Despite not surpassing his personal best of 1:47:18 minutes achieved earlier this year, Kzwani claimed his first-ever gold medal in his career in the Asian Games.



During the Asian Games, Yousef Masrahi won the gold medal in the 400 meters, securing Saudi Arabia's first medal in the event.



Hussein Al-Hizam also earned a silver medal in pole vault, Abdullah Abkar secured a silver in the 200 meters, and Mohammed Tolu won a silver in shot put.

