Riyadh - The Saudi Pro League (SPL) announced the signing of a new sponsorship agreement with national real estate developer Roshn, a wholly owned Public Investments Fund company.

The title sponsorship agreement valued at SAR478 million over five years sees the league renamed "Roshn Saudi League".



SPL Chairman of the Board Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Afaleq expressed delight with the continuation of the partnership with Roshn and its development following the success of the previous season as the agreement achieved all its goals and met the aspirations of both parties.



"Our relationship with Roshn has a special value for us; together we were able to form a substantial partnership which had a positive impact on boosting the market value of a league that is considered the best and most interesting in the region," said Al-Afaleq.



He concluded, “We know Roshn and we appreciate its value in the real estate development market. We are full of confidence about the ability of this partnership to achieve its objectives to deliver huge gains for sports fans across the Kingdom and followers of the Saudi League around the world.”



Speaking on behalf of Roshn, Group CEO David Grover said, "The importance of football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is clear for all to see. Following our sponsorship of the previous season of the Saudi League, we aim with this title sponsorship to intensify our efforts in supporting the Saudi sports scene. We are delighted to launch the ‘Roshn Saudi League’ and we aspire to deliver an exceptional experience to fans across the Kingdom."