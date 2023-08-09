JEDDAH — The Saudi Professional League (SPL) announced on Monday its decision to hold the Saudi Roshn Stars League match. The friendly, which is the first of its kind, will bring together the most prominent stars of the league tournament for the new season 2023-24 that will kick off on Friday, Aug. 11.



This match aims to highlight the exceptional stars in the Saudi Pro League, as well as to provide an opportunity for fans to see their favorite stars compete in a distinctive framework.



Meanwhile, SPL organized on Monday the launching ceremony for the second season of Roshn Saudi League with the participation of several prominent newly signed soccer stars. The ceremony, which was held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, created a buzz of excitement in the Saudi football community with the attendance of a galaxy of the recently contracted prominent international football stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.



Benzema, the French superstar of the Jeddah based Ittihad, expressed happiness over his presence in the Saudi league, stressing that he is excited to compete and exhibit all his capabilities in the tournament. On his part, Senegalese striker of Al-Nassr Sadio Mane expressed his desire to meet his team’s fans, who are eagerly awaiting him.



It is worth noting that the SPL started in 2008, with the participation of 12 teams. Then the number of competing teams increased to 14 teams, before it rose again to 16 teams, starting from the 2018-2019 season until the end of last season.



For the first-ever time, 18 teams will participate in the league’s 2023/2024 competitions. The new season will see a combined total of 497 players, 24.3 percent of which are foreign.



Some of the biggest names in the world football have chosen to play their football in the Saudi Pro League for the new season. Ronaldo was the first big name to make the switch to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022 in a move that now seems savvier than ever after the league's summer spending.



Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and former Celtic forward Jota have joined the defending SPL champions Ittihad to work with coach Nuno Espirito Santo who used to manage Wolves.



The season will start on Friday with a game between Al-Ahli and Al-Hazem. The following opening fixtures will then be played over the three next days starting on Saturday and finishing on Monday Aug. 14.



Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to watch the Portuguese star play on Monday when Al-Nassr kick off their league campaign against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the most notable opening fixture of the Saudi Pro League. The league will likely come to an end in May, 2024.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).