RIYADH — Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Al Nassr, left Al-Awwal Park disappointed after what seemed like a sure path to another victory for his team in the Saudi Professional League turned into a 2-2 draw against Abha.

The match took an unexpected turn with a stunning long-range goal from Cameroonian Ekambi in extra time, giving Abha a draw that felt like a win on the road.



Abha, the underdog and trailing in the league standings, halted Al Nassr's winning streak in the match held in the capital Riyadh as part of the ninth round of competition.



Al Nassr took an early lead with a goal from Portuguese player Otavio in the third minute, setting the stage for what initially seemed like an easy match for Al Nassr. Talisca then extended their lead with a second goal by the 28th minute.



However, Abha narrowed the gap with a penalty in the 36th minute, skillfully converted by Saad Bguir into the yellow net.



Despite Al Nassr's attempts to visit Abha's goal and strengthen their lead, Abha, who entered the match following the dismissal of their Polish coach, sought to achieve a positive result through continuous pressure to equalize in the latter part of the encounter. Ekambi succeeded in this mission with a powerful shot.



With this draw, Al Nassr reached 19 points, while Abha secured their seventh point in the league. The result disrupted Al Nassr's perfect run and added a dramatic chapter to the ongoing competition in the Saudi Professional League.

