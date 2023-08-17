RIYADH — The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced on Wednesday that the national team will undergo a preparatory camp in Newcastle, featuring two friendly matches against Costa Rica and South Korea.



In a statement published on its official website, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation said: “The national team will hold a preparatory camp in Newcastle during the FIFA international days of September.”



This move is part of the second phase of the preparatory program leading up to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Qatar in January.



The federation further outlined that the Saudi team, also known as the Green Falcons, will play two friendly matches during the camp, which will run from Sept. 3 to 12.



The first friendly will be against Costa Rica on Sept. 8, while the second friendly is scheduled against South Korea on Sept. 12. Both matches will be held at St. James' Park, the home ground of Newcastle United Football Club.



The Saudi national team is placed in Group F for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023, alongside Oman, Kyrgyzstan, and Thailand.



The preparatory camp and the friendly matches against competitive opponents will provide valuable training and experience for the team as they gear up for the continental tournament.



