RIYADH — The Saudi Music Commission has meticulously chosen 20 Saudi football clubs for the next phase of the “Saudi Football Trouq” initiative, as announced in a press release from the commission.



The initiative’s primary goal is to document the chants of Saudi football clubs’ fans, thereby preserving the Kingdom’s rich musical and artistic heritage in line with UNESCO standards and a comprehensive methodology established by the Ministry of Culture.



According to the release, the first phase of the initiative involved an extensive archival and gathering process, encompassing every audio and visual reference to chants throughout the entire history of Saudi football, involving 170 football clubs.



The release further stated that, with a dedicated team of experts and ongoing research, the commission prioritized the top 20 teams in Saudi Arabia based on the size of their fan base and the richness of their original chants database.



These selected teams collectively represent nearly 97% of the Kingdom’s football fans.



Beyond the team’s audience size, the depth of a club’s musical catalog was a key consideration, including the number of musical chants associated with the club and the presence of an iconic, independent anthem.



In recognizing the significant intersection of football, music, and art within Saudi Arabian culture, the Music Commission highlighted the cultural resonance of musical chants sung at football matches and in the streets after victories.



These anthems, deeply rooted in local culture, reflect the team’s connection to its geographic origins and fan base.



The “Saudi Football Trouq” initiative serves as a testament to the harmonious fusion of sport and cultural legacy in Saudi Arabia.



It stands as a vibrant celebration of the cultural symphony resonating through stadiums, streets, and the global arena.

