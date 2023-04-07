RIYADH — The Saudi Arabian national football team falls five positions to 54th place in FIFA Men’s World Ranking for the month of April. The Green Falcons ranked 5th in Asia and Arab world in the latest standings announced by the world football’s governing body on Thursday.



The Saudi national squad recorded a fall in ranking following its defeat in friendly matches played against Venezuela and Bolivia after the Qatar World Cup 2022.



In the latest classification announced by FIFA, Japan tops from Asia with the rank of 20,th and it was followed by Iran with a rank of 24th, and South Korea ranked 27th while 2022 World Cup host Qatar fell to 61th rank.



The Moroccan national team topped in the rankings from the Arab world and the African continent. It ranked 11th, followed by the Tunisian team with 28th place, and it was followed by Algeria 34th, Egypt 35th, and Saudi Arabia 54th place.



Argentina returned to top spot in FIFA ranking for the first time since 2017. Lionel Messi-led Argentina, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December, dethroned Brazil following friendly match wins over Panama 2-0 and Curacao 7-0 in March. Argentina have 1,840.93 points, followed by the 2022 World Cup silver medalists France with 1,838.45 points while Brazil are in the third spot with 1,834.21 points.



Belgium stayed at No. 4, while England No. 5 after two wins. Netherlands ranked 6th followed by Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain. The United States was still No. 13, two ahead of regional rival Mexico. Canada, the other North American co-host of the 2026 World Cup, rose six to No. 47.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).