HANGZHOU — The Saudi Arabian U-23 national football team began their journey in the 19th Asian Games with a goalless draw against their Iranian counterparts.



The match took place on Tuesday at the Linping Sports Center in Hangzhou, China, as part of the first round of Group B fixtures.



This goalless draw mirrors the outcome of a previous encounter between the two teams during the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. In both instances, they played to a draw in the group stage.



As a result of this latest draw, both the Saudi Arabian and Iranian teams earned a single point each, placing them in second and third place in the group standings, respectively.



They trail Vietnam, who currently leads the group with 3 points following their convincing 4-2 victory over Mongolia.



In the upcoming matches of the second round, the Saudi U-23 national team will face Mongolia, while the Iranian national team will go up against Vietnam on Thursday as part of Group B competition.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).