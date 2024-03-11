RIYADH — Al Nassr is gearing up for a critical AFC Champions League 2023/24 quarterfinals second leg match against Al Ain on Monday, seeking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from their first encounter.



Following a disappointing 3-1 loss to Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr's aspirations for the title have significantly diminished, adding pressure to rebound in the continental competition.



Complicating matters for head coach Luis Castro are the injuries plaguing the team, notably Anderson Talisca, who is out for the season after surgery in Milan. Sultan Al Ghannam, Aziz Behich, and Ayman Yahya, who sustained an injury after scoring against Al Raed, are also on the sidelines.



Additionally, Aymeric Laporte's suspension further challenges the team after his red card in the match against Al Ain.



Despite the setbacks, Castro remains hopeful, emphasizing the importance of the return leg in Riyadh to change their fortunes.



"We still have another 90 minutes in Riyadh," Castro asserted, underlining his commitment to a strong comeback.



On the other side, Al Ain, buoyed by their first-leg victory and recent progression to the UAE League Cup final, is poised to secure their spot in the semifinals.



Head coach Hernan Crespo, familiar with AFC Champions League success from his time with Al Duhail SC, urges his team to stay concentrated on the task at hand.



"The quarterfinal match is not finished yet," Crespo cautioned, acknowledging the quality of their performance but recognizing the challenges that lie ahead in the quest for a second title.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).