ALBAHA — Al-Ahli advanced to the Round of 16 in the King's Cup after defeating host team Al-Ain with a score of 3-2 in the Round of 32 of the tournament.



Al-Ahli found the back of Al-Ain's net in the first half, courtesy of Firas Al-Brikan, who recently joined the ranks of Al-Ahli.



Al-Brikan successfully scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute, and he returned to add the second goal in the 28th minute. Sumayhan Al-Nabit then extended the lead with the third goal in the 38th minute.



Al-Ain reduced the deficit with Suarez scoring in the 81st minute, and in the final minutes, they managed to net another goal with an own goal scored against Al-Ahli. The referee blew the final whistle, securing Al-Ahli's spot in the next round.



The goals scored by Al-Ain in the late minutes did not pose a significant threat to Al-Ahli, but conceding consecutive goals in Al-Ahli's recent matches appeared unsettling for the team under the guidance of the German coach Matthias Jaissle.



In the capital city, Riyadh, Al-Fayha repeated their victory over the home team, Al-Riyadh, just days after their triumph in the Saudi Professional League.



Al-Fayha turned the tables on Al-Riyadh, who had taken the lead with a goal from Didier Ndong in the 16th minute.



However, Al-Fayha striker Malik Al-Abdulmohsen managed to level the score in the 19th minute. Al-Abdulmohsen then gave his team the lead and scored the second goal shortly before the end of the first half.

