DUBAI — Leaving German powerhouse Bayern Munich, Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane joined Saudi club Al-Nassr, the Riyadh-based club announced on Tuesday.



Mane has become the latest addition to Al-Nassr’s star-studded lineup that already included the International Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.



Al-Nassr said Mane's contract would run until 2027, without giving any financial details.



This summer, Al-Nassr signed so far Brazilian left-back Alex Telles from Manchester United, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, and Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana from France's Lens.



Mane, who joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool in 2022, has been one of the integral parts of Liverpool, helping the Reds win one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.



The 31-year-old footballer played a key role in the English club's long-awaited Premier League title in 2020.



Mane also helped Senegal win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations title and was named African Footballer of the Year in 2019.

