TOKYO — Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr claimed a creditable 0-0 draw against French champions Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season friendly in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday. This was the third match of the Saudi Pro League runner up against top-flight European opposition this summer.



Neither team was able to make a breakthrough, although PSG youngster Ilyes Housni looked lively after coming on and went close on a couple of occasions. From the side of the Saudi club, Cristiano Ronaldo led the attacks alongside Anderson Talisca.



The biggest reactions from the fans in the first half were reserved for a couple of Ronaldo efforts. The first saw him denied from six yards by Gianluigi Donnarumma before an acrobatic overhead kick went wide of the target — although it wouldn't have counted because he was offside. Ronaldo also hit a double back kick, but it came outside the goal.



Marcelo Brozovic, the new Al-Nassr player, made a strong show and almost scored after he penetrated from the middle of the field, but he hit a ball that was pushed away by the defense.



Carlos Soler of PSG tried an ambitious free-kick from distance in just the second minute of the match, but Al-Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi was equal to the attempt Noha Lemina broke in behind for PSG 20 minutes later but saw his effort skew wide of the near post.



The second half was broken up by a slew of substitutions by both sides, with Ronaldo departing after 66 minutes. Both teams prepare for the upcoming season and are trying to settle their squad before the league matches start. Some of the new signings featured for both teams.



Saint-Germain striker Neymar was satisfied with sitting on the bench in a match played by the French giant without the presence of the famous attacking trio. Lionel Messi moved to American Inter Miami, and Saint-Germain decided to exclude Kylian Mbappe from the Japan camp because of his insistence on leaving after one season and not extending his current contract.



Al-Nassr will take on Inter in Osaka on Thursday.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).