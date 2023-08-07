ABHA — Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, advanced to semifinals of the Arab Club Champions Cup, defeating the defending Arab Cup Champions Moroccan Raja Casablanca 3-1. The quarter-finals were played at the Prince Sultan Stadium in southern Saudi city of Abha on Sunday.



Al-Nassr will take on Iraq’s Al-Shorta in the semifinals on Wednesday. Al-Shorta qualified for the semi-finals after beating Qatar’s Al-Sadd 4-2 in the quarter-finals held in Abha.



Ronaldo scored a wonderful goal with his left foot in the 19th minute of the match. Then Al-Nassr added two more goals by Sultan Al-Ghanam and Siko Fofana, before Raja narrowed the difference after a goal from Abdullah Madu in the 41st minute. Ronaldo now has three goals in three consecutive matches for the Saudi club.



In the first quarter-finals on Saturday, Al-Hilal of Riyadh defeated the defending Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad of Jeddah. Al-Ittihad’s dream of winning the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs came to a crashing halt with a 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Al-Hilal at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif.

