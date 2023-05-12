The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) on Thursday strengthened their long-term collaboration with a ceremonial renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two NOCs.

QOC President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani and COE President Alejandro Blanco formalised the renewal of the MoU, which has been in place since 2011, with an official ceremony to mark their commitment to promoting deeper bilateral relations, cooperation and understanding.

