FOOTBALL

PSG get their man at last as Skriniar signs on free transfer

Slovakia captain Milan Skriniar became Paris Saint Germain’s first signing of the summer on Thursday

July 7, 2023
Slovakia captain Milan Skriniar became Paris Saint Germain’s first signing of the summer on Thursday, joining on a free transfer a year after the French champions declined to pay Inter Milan €70mn ($76mn).
The 28-year-old defender joins a day after former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique was unveiled as the club’s new coach.
He is the latest manager to be handed the task of delivering the Champions League trophy that has eluded the Qatari owners since they bought the club in 2011.
Skriniar, who has signed a five-year contract, had been a top target of Luis Enrique’s predecessor Christophe Galtier.
“I am delighted to become a part of this wonderful club,” Skriniar said in a statement.
His defensive abilities will be welcome for a PSG defence that conceded 40 goals on their way to a record 11th Ligue 1 crown last term.
It was the worst defensive record for a French champion club since Lyon conceded 41 in 2003.
Skriniar enjoyed a successful six-year spell at Inter.
The 60-times capped player won the 2021 Serie A title, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.
