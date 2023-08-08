The TD Cricket Arena in Brampton was packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers emerged champions of the season three of Global T20 Canada, following a thrilling last-ball victory against the Surrey Jaguars on Sunday.

The Montreal Tigers chased down a target of 131, with five wickets in hand.

Jatinder Singh’s (56*) half century and Iftikhar Ahmed’s (2/8) crafty spell kept the Jaguars in the mix till the very last delivery, however, Sherfane Rutherford (38*) and Andre Russell (20*) wove a match winning partnership of 29 runs in just twelve balls to bring home the trophy for the Montreal Tigers.

The Montreal Tigers won the toss and chose to field first.

Openers Mohammad Haris (23) and Jatinder Singh (56*) started cautiously and at the end of the powerplay the Surrey Jaguars were 35/0.

Jatinder Singh anchored the innings, with an unbeaten half century.

A. Afzal Khan got the Tigers their first breakthrough, when he trapped a well settled Mohammad Haris (23) in the sixth over.

Litton Das (12) joined Jatinder Singh and continued to rotate the strike and minimize risks.

At the halfway mark of ten overs the Jaguars were 58/1. Soon after, A.Afzal Khan scalped Litton Das (12) in the eleventh over.

Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed (8) looked to move the scoreboard along and lost his wicket as well to Carlos Brathwaite’s low full toss.

Ayaan Khan (26) walked in for the Jaguars and played a much-needed quick fire knock towards the death overs in just 15 deliveries before he was cleaned up by Abbas Afridi in the nineteenth over.

Andre Russell bowled a terrific last over, conceding only 7 runs and scalping Matthew Forde (1) in the process.

ScorescColor:> Surrey Jaguars 130/5 (Jatinder Singh - 56 runs in 57 balls, Mohammad Haris - 23 runs in 22 balls, Ayaan Khan - 26 runs in 15 balls, Ayaan Afzal Khan - 2/21, Andre Russell - 1/24, Abbas Afridi - 1/31)

Montreal Tigers 135/5 ( Sherfane Rutherford – 38* runs in 29 balls, Chris Lynn – 31 runs in 35 balls, Andre Russell – 20* runs in 6 balls, Iftikhar Ahmed – 2/8, Ayaan Khan – 1/12, Spencer Johnson – 1/31)

Tigers won by 5 wickets.

