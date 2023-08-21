Takumi Minamino scored twice and grabbed an assist as Monaco eased to a 3-0 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Lille finished with 10 men as they held on to beat Nantes.

Japan's Minamino drilled Monaco ahead from distance on 20 minutes at the Stade Louis II and then doubled the lead with a header from Caio Henrique's cross later in the first half.

Wissam Ben Yedder added a third for the hosts with a deflected strike after he was set up by Minamino, rounding off a second successive victory for Monaco under new coach Adi Hutter.

France forward Ben Yedder has scored three goals in two games since being charged with rape just before the start of the new season.

Jonathan David and substitute Adam Ounas got the goals for Lille in a 2-0 victory over Nantes.

David, scorer of 24 goals last season as Lille finished fifth, got his first in Ligue 1 this season.

The Canadian found himself in the right position after 66 minutes to finish off a Remy Cabella header.

Paulo Fonseca's side had Brazilian defender Alexsandro sent off on 78 minutes for fouling Nantes' Abdoul Kader Bamba.

Lille conceded a goal soon after, but it was disallowed after a VAR review for offside.

Algeria winger Ounas made sure of the points for the home side deep into stoppage time.

Brest are level on six points with Monaco at the top after their 2-1 win at promoted Le Havre, while Reims beat Clermont 2-0 and Lorient drew 1-1 with Nice.