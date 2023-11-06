RIYADH — Medical sources estimate that Serbian international player Sergej Milinković-Savić of Al Hilal's football team could be sidelined for a period ranging from two to six weeks, depending on the severity of his knee sprain.



The Blues’ star suffered the knee sprain during his participation in Friday's match against Al-Fateh as part of the 12th round of the Saudi Pro League.



Al Hilal announced in a press statement that Milinković-Savić underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examination Sunday to determine the type of injury and the duration of his absence.



Sources revealed that the details of Milinković-Savić's injury will be clarified through the final medical report of the MRI, as it is difficult to diagnose before that, Al Riyadhiah newspaper reported.



It is worth mentioning that Al Hilal also lost the Brazilian star Neymar Jr. during the recent international break, after he suffered a cruciate ligament and meniscus injury during his participation in his country's match against Uruguay, confirming his absence for the current sports season.

