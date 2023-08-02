JEDDAH — Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is the latest addition to a number of international stars who have signed with the Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad. Fabinho has joined Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante at the Jeddah-based club.



On Monday, Al-Ittihad announced its official contract with Fabinho for three seasons. The Jeddah club posted a video on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with the title “Tigers are permitted to pass.” The video featured the Brazilian midfielder holding a tiger and saying: “I’m Tiger.”



“Today I leave my home. It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible. I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we’ve experienced together. You will never walk alone,” Fabinho wrote on X.



The 29-year-old footballer started his career in Brazil and then joined Portuguese Rio Ave, Real Madrid Castilla, and French Monaco before joining Liverpool.



Fabinho made 219 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival in 2018 and helped the team to the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles.

