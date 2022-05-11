Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced the arrival of Argentine football star Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia to attend the Jeddah Season. According to several Saudi media outlet, the Messi has been appointed as the new official brand ambassador of Saudi Tourism Authority.

Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb in a Twitter post welcomed Messi and his friends to explore the treasure of the Red Sea, and its ancient history. "This is not his first visit to the Kingdom, and it will not be the last,” he added. This is Messi’s fourth visit to the Kingdom.

The Paris Saint-Germain footballer arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah accompanied by a group of friends and was greeted with a rousing reception.

Social media was soon flooded with photos of the 34-year-old being welcomed to the Kingdom, and users began to speculate that he might be visiting the country for Jeddah Season or for commercial activities.

Running from May to June, the Jeddah season will offer a packed schedule of 2,800 events reflecting Jeddah’s rich culture and heritage, as well as its growing status as a major regional tourist destination.

Former Al-Hilal and Saudi national team forward Sami Al-Jaber welcomed the move by the Authority: “It is a very distinguished and unique step to have Messi as an ambassador for Saudi Tourism."

