In a moment of triumph, the U-21 Football Youth League Championship for the current season has officially named Kuwait club as the champion. Ahmed Oqla, the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, presented the winning teams with their well-deserved accolades. Alongside Kuwait club, Al-Arabi secured the position of the runner-up, while Al-Qadisiyah secured third place.

In a separate event, tomorrow, Saturday, the U-16 Federation Cup final will take place at Al-Nasr Stadium No. 2, where Al-Qadisiyah, the league champions, will face Al-Arabi. Al-Asfar secured their place in the final after an impressive victory over Fahaheel, scoring eight clean goals in the semi-finals. Similarly, Al-Akhdar overcame Khaitan with a comfortable four-goal lead.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).