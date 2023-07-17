Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Inter Miami sink to rock...
FOOTBALL

Inter Miami sink to rock bottom ahead of Messi unveiling

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

But while the move has excited fans and gives Miami and MLS a chance to grow their popularity and revenue, the Florida club clearly hope that Messi will be able to raise the levels of his teammates

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 17, 2023
UNITED STATESFOOTBALL
PHOTO
Inter Miami will celebrate the signing of Lionel Messi yesterday but will do so after their winless run extended to 11 games with a 3-0 defeat at St. Louis City on Saturday, leaving them rock bottom of Major League Soccer.
Miami confirmed the arrival of Messi hours before their game kicked off in Missouri, but that couldn’t inspire Gerardo Martino’s team to victory as they suffered their 14th defeat in 22 games.
Miami are bottom of the Eastern Conference and their latest loss also left them in last place in the overall standings - 29th of 29 clubs.
That leaves Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and Argentina World Cup hero, playing for officially the worst team in MLS.
Fortunately for the club and their new star, MLS does not, like most leagues in the world, have relegation. But Messi will need to have a transformational impact on the field if the club are to make a push towards the playoffs. Messi has been expected to make his debut on Friday against Cruz Azul in the new Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring all the top-flight teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.
MLS is suspending its play for a month while the Leagues Cup is played, meaning the 36-year-old former Barcelona star won’t have a chance to start helping Miami up the league table until they host Charlotte on August 20.
But while the move has excited fans and gives Miami and MLS a chance to grow their popularity and revenue, the Florida club clearly hope that Messi will be able to raise the levels of his teammates.
“Lionel Messi is an incomparable talent. What he brings on and off the field will elevate everyone around him and we’re excited to have him at Inter Miami,” the club’s Sporting Director Chris Henderson said on Saturday.
There was nothing exciting about Miami’s performance in St. Louis, however, with the home side taking the lead in the 28th minute thanks to a header from a corner buried by Samuel Adeniran.
St. Louis, top of the Western Conference in their debut season, made it 2-0 five minutes before the break, with Miami again unable to defend a corner as Tim Parker glanced in a header at the near post.
German Eduard Loewen completed Miami’s misery with a thundering free-kick, 10 minutes from the end.
It was a disappointing first game in charge for former Barcelona and Argentina coach Martino, who said fans would need to be patient with Messi and left open the question of whether he would feature against Cruz Azul.
“We look to the future with hope (given) that the best player in the world will play for our team, but also with the patience that we have to have so that he can get in good physical shape and can play at the right moment,” he said.
“We ended up losing the game with three set pieces, which, of course, is valid and that’s how games are won. We have a lot of stuff to correct,” he added.
Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati continued their outstanding home form with their 11th win in 12 games thanks to a 3-1 win over a Nashville team who ended with nine men for the second straight game.
USA defender Walker Zimmerman put Nashville ahead in the 31st minute with a tap-in after Cincinnati keeper Roman Celentano failed to hold onto a cross.
The home side drew level through a 42nd-minute Luciano Acosta penalty but then Nashville saw Taylor Washington and Fata Picault both sent off for second yellow cards, leaving them two men down for the final 20 minutes.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

TENNIS

Alcaraz attempts to keep lid on great expectations

Alcaraz attempts to keep lid on great expectations
Alcaraz attempts to keep lid on great expectations
CRICKET

Jayasuriya takes three as Sri Lanka rattle Pakistan

Jayasuriya takes three as Sri Lanka rattle Pakistan
Jayasuriya takes three as Sri Lanka rattle Pakistan
OLYMPICS

Paris practises tricky Olympics opening ceremony

Paris practises tricky Olympics opening ceremony
Paris practises tricky Olympics opening ceremony
SPORTS

Jordan makes impressive comeback at Arab Games in Algeria

Jordan makes impressive comeback at Arab Games in Algeria
Jordan makes impressive comeback at Arab Games in Algeria
SPORTS

Oman returns with rich haul of 14 medals from 2023 Pan Arab Games

Oman returns with rich haul of 14 medals from 2023 Pan Arab Games
Oman returns with rich haul of 14 medals from 2023 Pan Arab Games
CRICKET

Bangladesh win series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh win series against Afghanistan
Bangladesh win series against Afghanistan
GOLF

McIlroy birdies last hole to win Scottish Open

McIlroy birdies last hole to win Scottish Open
McIlroy birdies last hole to win Scottish Open
FOOTBALL

Emirates signs King Salman Cup sponsorship deal

Emirates signs King Salman Cup sponsorship deal
Emirates signs King Salman Cup sponsorship deal
MOST READ
1.

Saudi Almarai’s net profit for Q2 2023 rises 7% to $148mln

2.

Lower oil output to slow down UAE real GDP growth to 3.9% in 2023

3.

Global outstanding sukuk volume exceeds $800bln in Q2 2023

4.

Number of Saudi SMEs more than double to 1.14mln since Vision 2030 launch

5.

Oil production impact in Libya, Nigeria could raise Brent further

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Messi hailed as 'America's number 10' as he greets rapturous Miami fans

2

Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber

3

Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami through 2025

4

In Miami, ‘Messi mania’ takes centre stage

5

Panama stun USA on penalties to set up final with Mexico

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

UAE-startup Growdash secures $750,000 pre-seed funding to drive GCC expansion

UAE-startup Growdash secures $750,000 pre-seed funding to drive GCC expansion
UAE-startup Growdash secures $750,000 pre-seed funding to drive GCC expansion
OIL AND GAS

ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new crude carrier

EQUITIES

Equity outlook: Saudi SABIC Q2 net profit set to drop 88% on weak product prices

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Ajman Bank appoints FAB veteran banker as new CEO

LATEST NEWS
1

South Korea flood deaths cast doubt on work to prepare for extreme weather

2

UAE and Japan continue strengthening strategic ties: Thani Al Zeyoudi

3

Sterling steady near $1.31 with inflation data in focus

4

Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts

5

Rupee ends higher on broad dollar weakness, possible inflows

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds