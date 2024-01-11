FIFA has approved the international list of referees for football, beach soccer, and futsal in the United Arab Emirates for the year 2024. The list includes 24 referees and 7 Video Assistant Referees (VAR officials).

The international list for football comprises 8 referees, namely: Mohammed Abdullah Hassan, Omar Mohammed Al Ali, Adel Ali Al Naqbi, Ahmed Issa Darwish, Yahya Ali Al Mulla, Sultan Mohammed Saleh, Khulood Khudoom Al Zaabi, Mohamed Abdulla Al Harmoodi, along with 10 assistant referees: Mohammed Ahmed Yousuf, Hassan Mohammed Al Mahri, Jasem Abdullah Al Ali, Ahmed Saeed Al Rashidi, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Sabt Obeid Suroor, Amal Jamal Naser, Saeed Rashid Al Marzouqi, Yaser Sabeil Al Murshidi, and Mohammed Hussain Al Mazmi. Additionally, there are 7 video assistant referees (VARs), namely Mohammed Abdullah Hassan, Adel Ali Al Naqbi, Omar Mohammed Al Ali, Mohammed Obeid Khadem, Saqer Hamdan Al Zaabi, Issa Khalifa Al Hajri, and Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi.

The list also includes referees: Fahd Badr Al Hosani, Ahmed Abdullah Al Ghais, Najat Hassan Al Balushi, Yaser Khalafan Al Zaabi (for futsal), Ibrahim Yousuf Al Raeesi, and Nawaf Ahmed Hassan (for beach soccer).