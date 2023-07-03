Pole vault star Armand Duplantis won the rain-delayed Diamond League event at home in Stockholm on Sunday with a jump of 6.05m but failed to clear a world record.

Duplantis attempted 6.23m, one centimetre more than the world record he achieved indoors in France in February.

In an event delayed for two hours because of the wet weather, the reigning Olympic and world champion got off to a perfect start with four bars cleared at the first try -- 5.62, 5.82, 5.95 and 6.05.

But at 6.23m, "Mondo" failed to start his first two attempts, and on the third and final try, knocked the bar down.

Duplantis, 23, who competes for Sweden, has cleared six metres in four of his five events this summer and set the world best this year with 6.12m last Tuesday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

His next event is likely to be the next Diamond League in Poland in two weeks time.