RIYADH — The much-anticipated Riyadh Season Cup has set its dates, promising a thrilling clash as major league soccer's reigning Cup champions, Inter Miami CF, gear up to make their way to Saudi Arabia's capital in January. The tournament will feature a showdown between Inter Miami and two formidable Saudi Pro League clubs, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, showcasing some of the biggest names in world football.



The action kicks off at Kingdom Arena on Monday, January 29, 2024, with Inter Miami taking on Al Hilal, the current leaders of this season's Saudi Pro League, in the opening match of the round-robin tournament.



The excitement continues to build as Inter Miami returns to the pitch on Thursday, February 1, for a highly anticipated match against Al Nassr. This encounter has been billed as 'The Last Dance,' as football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off once again, promising an electrifying spectacle for fans worldwide.



The tournament reaches its climax on Thursday, February 8, 2024, with the Riyadh derby between Al Nassr and Al Hilal. The team that accumulates the most points from these two crucial fixtures will be crowned the Riyadh Season Cup champions.



Inter Miami's star-studded squad not only includes the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, but also his former FC Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. This trio achieved remarkable success at Camp Nou, winning five La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies, and the Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup in 2015. They have now reunited in Miami, promising an exciting partnership for fans of the team.



Inter Miami will face fierce competition from the Saudi Pro League, with Al Nassr's lineup featuring Portugal's captain, Ronaldo, who is also the leading scorer in the league this season and boasts five Champions League titles. Joining him are star players like Sadio Mane, a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, and former Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic.



Al Hilal, last year's FIFA Club World Cup runners-up, brings their own array of top talent, including former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Saudi Arabia's international captain Salem Al Dawsari (the current AFC Player of the Year), and striker Alexsandr Mitrovic, who ranks second only to Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League's top scorers standings this season.



Football enthusiasts and spectators can secure their tickets for this thrilling event and explore various experiences in Riyadh Season 2023 through the WeBook app.

