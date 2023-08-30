RIYADH — In a dazzling display of cross-cultural appreciation, Cristiano Ronaldo, the esteemed captain of Al-Nassr football team, captured the hearts of global audiences with his celebratory rendition of the Saudi Ardah dance. This extraordinary gesture took center stage as he netted goals against Al-Shabab during a riveting match in the fourth round of the Saudi Pro League.

The "Team CRonaldo" account on the X social media platform shared a snapshot that encapsulated the moment – Ronaldo standing tall, saluting the Al-Nassr fans, his hand reaching skyward, all while seamlessly engaging in the revered Saudi folk dance, "Ardah." In a caption, the international account aptly stated: "The dance in Ronaldo's celebration is a grace (Ardah) from Saudi heritage. He is loving Saudi Arabia."

The worldwide community of Ronaldo fans and admirers eagerly circulated images of this artistic amalgamation, showcasing the football superstar's fusion of athleticism and cultural reverence through the performance of the Saudi Ardah dance. Moreover, Ronaldo's luminous performance did not wane, as he secured two goals, steering his team toward an emphatic 4-0 victory in the electric Riyadh derby.

Yet the euphoria didn't end with applause alone. Conversations continued to revolve around Ronaldo's embrace of the Saudi Ardah dance, shedding light on his newfound celebration technique specifically tailored for Saudi pitches with Al-Nassr.

Leading global sports network ESPN affirmed that Ronaldo had introduced a fresh and captivating means of expressing his goal-scoring jubilation. The network shared a captivating video capturing Ronaldo's seamless performance of the Saudi Ardah dance in Al-Nassr's hallowed home ground, Al-Awal Park, during a fierce match against Al-Shabab.

Echoing the sentiment, the esteemed Football Tweet account amplified the excitement by re-sharing the video of Ronaldo's mesmerizing dance. This video, first released by Al-Nassr's official "X" account immediately after the match, showcased the football maestro's graceful participation in the traditional Ardah dance.

The official Saudi Pro League account, in an elegant display of inclusivity, further immortalized the moment with an English-language feature, spotlighting Ronaldo's breathtaking performance of the Saudi Ardah dance. This feature garnered significant traction among a diverse array of fans and followers hailing from every corner of the world.

In an era when sports transcend geographical boundaries, Ronaldo's cultural message – symbolized by the elegant movements of the Saudi Ardah dance – serves as a testament to the unifying power of sports, transcending languages and backgrounds, and forging a heartfelt connection between the global icon and Saudi Arabia.

The sword dance, known as Alardah, is a hallmark of special occasions like festivals and weddings. In fact, it earned a place on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2015.

