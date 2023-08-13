TAIF — Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals before exiting injured, leading his team Al-Nassr to a 2-1 victory over local rivals Al-Hilal with ten players, clinching the title of the King Salman Club Championship in Taif on Saturday.

Brazilian Michael Delgado netted a header for Al-Hilal in the 51st minute, before Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed showed a red card to Abdulilah Al-Omari, Al-Nassr's defender, in the 71st minute.

Just three minutes later, Ronaldo found the back of the net with a powerful shot from a cross by Sultan Al-Ghanam, prompting both teams to enter extra time in two halves.

In the 98th minute, the Portuguese captain scored the winning goal with a fantastic header, capitalizing on a strong shot rebound by his teammate Siko Fofana that hit the crossbar in the first extra half.

After a strong collision with substitute Mohamed Jahfali in the 110th minute, Ronaldo suffered an injury and left the field in pain.

However, he had led his team to their first title of the new season. Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at the tournament. He finished top scorer with six goals.

Al-Hilal’s Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was named best player of the tournament.

