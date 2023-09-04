RIYADH — Cristiano Ronaldo marked a historic milestone by notching his 850th career goal as he found the back of the net once again in Al-Nassr’s commanding 5-1 victory over Al-Hazem in the Saudi Professional League on Saturday.



At 38 years of age, Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer for Portugal and former Real Madrid star, bagged his sixth goal in the last three matches, catapulting him to the top of the league’s goal-scoring charts after five rounds.



Additionally, he provided two crucial assists during the match against Al-Hazem.



Following the resounding win, the Portuguese captain remarked: “Another great team performance, we keep improving... 850 career goals and still counting.”



After a lackluster start to the season, with two initial losses, Al-Nassr, last season’s runner-up, has now scored 14 goals in their last three matches, narrowing the gap to just four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal ahead of the international break.



In the race for the league’s top scorer, Ronaldo holds a one-goal lead over his teammate, Senegalese winger Sadio Mané, and Moroccan forward Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al-Ittihad, the reigning top scorer from the previous season.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).