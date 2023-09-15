NAJRAN — Al-Ittihad temporarily claimed the top spot on the Saudi Professional League table, thanks to their French captain Karim Benzema, who led them to a hard-fought victory over their hosts, Al-Okhdood, with a score of 1-0 on Thursday in the sixth round.

Benzema netted the winning goal in the 72nd minute after receiving a pass from Haroun Kamara and skillfully maneuvering through Al-Okhdood's defense before slotting the ball into the bottom right corner of the home team's net.

With this victory, Al-Ittihad secured their fifth win of the season, while suffering only one defeat, which propelled them to the top of the league table with 15 points. Meanwhile, Al-Okhdood's tally remained at four points, placing them in thirteenth position.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).