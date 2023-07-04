New Zealand Football on Tuesday promoted Darren Bazeley to head coach of the national men's team on a full-time basis through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Watford FC defender Bazeley replaced Danny Hay as interim coach of the 101st-ranked "All Whites" in March, taking them to a win and draw against China and a loss to Sweden.

His most notable match in charge came last month when New Zealand abandoned their friendly international against Qatar in Austria at halftime, alleging racial abuse by an opposition player and inaction by officials.

A long-time coach of New Zealand age group teams, the 50-year-old will also take charge of the under-23 side if they qualify for next year's Paris Olympics.

Bazeley was pleased to secure the All Whites post after a lengthy recruitment process.

"I'm proud of the progress we have made as a team over the last four international matches," he said.

"I have known and coached many of the players in this group for a long time so it will be a real privilege to continue on the journey with them to develop football in New Zealand and leave a legacy for the next generation."