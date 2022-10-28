Bahrain - The Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club (REHC) is introducing a host of exciting family-oriented activities at the Club’s racecourse with the launch of the Turf Village – a new entertainment hub that will run alongside the 2022/2023 horseracing calendar which kicks off tomorrow (October 28) and will run until March 18, 2023.

Welcoming visitors of all age groups, horse lovers, racing fans, and families from across the kingdom and beyond, the Turf Village will launch a line-up of entertainment through its various interactive and educational spaces and activity zones, said a statement from REHC.

Face painting, family games, fact-learning about horses, art installations and more will keep the whole family entertained whilst experiencing the fantastic horseracing on offer.

With a wide range of retail and F&B vendors, the Turf Village will be a day out for all to enjoy.

This exciting addition to the Club’s offerings will complement the 2022-2023 race season and enhance the overall visitor experience during some of the much-anticipated race days, including the Bahrain International Trophy on November 18; the second season of the 10-race Bahrain Turf Series from December 9 until February 17, 2023; and the Club’s longstanding, legacy race days such as the Crown Prince’s Cup on February 3, 2023 and His Majesty the King’s Cup on March 10.

Entry to the Club and access to all Turf Village activities will be free of charge. The Turf Village will operate from 2 pm to 6 pm every Friday until the end of the season.

The Turf Village will also be open for the additional dates; November 12, December 3, January 7, February 4, March 4 (all Saturdays) and the season finale on March 18.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).