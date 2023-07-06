MANAMA - The Kingdom of Bahrain will flag off the 2024 Formula One season with the first-ever Saturday night race at the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir, reported state news agency (BNA).

The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will take place from 29th February to 2nd March, followed by the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia the following week, on 9th March.

"To have our 20th-anniversary race to start the 2024 season is a huge honour for us, and we plan to ensure this landmark event will offer a lifetime of memories for fans. We offer our particular thanks to Formula 1 for again placing their trust in us to kick off the new season in style," Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit, said.