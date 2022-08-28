UAE residents have been gearing up to watch one of the most awaited cricket matches of the year.

Cricket arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to go head-to-head tomorrow, August 28, in the Asia Cup.

With tickets now starting from Dh2,500, fans are looking for places to enjoy the match without emptying their wallet.

We've put together a list, so you know where to head this Sunday.

TJ's

Cricket enthusiasts can go to TJ's at the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers for the Asia Cup.

Take your pick from nachos, pizza, or chicken wings. With five televisions and a great sound system on the air-conditioned terrace, don't let the heat of the game get to you.

Don’t miss any action and tuck into one starter and any beverage for Dh99, a bucket of hops costs Dh130, and a hop tower costs Dh175.

Ila restaurant and cafe

Residents of Bur Dubai can enjoy the match at Ila Restaurant and cafe on Umm Hurair Road.

With five kinds of set menus to pick from that range between Dh39 and Dh59, fans can enjoy the match with some snacks and shisha.

To make a reservation, call +97143585822.

One Music Lounge, Occidental, Al Jaddaf

Rolling out a great offer for cricket fanatics, One Music Lounge is offering a buy one get one free on the entire menu.

They can also take advantage of Happy Hours and receive a one plus one on beverages.

To add to the groove, DJ Dipan will also be performing at the lounge.

Get in touch with them through +971 55 200 5475

High Note Pool and Sky Lounge

This rooftop lounge, located at Aloft Al Mina Hotel, will also be screening the much awaited match.

Enjoy the match with their house beverages, along with their à la carte menu.

Offering you mouth-watering dishes along with a fully air-conditioned rooftop and a soul-stirring ambience.

The minimum spend for the evening at High Note will be Dh150.

You can get in touch with them at: +971 58 591 8153

Epitome, Aloft Creek

Known for its exclusive vegetarian and vegan culinary experiences, Epitome is welcoming fans of the game from 7pm tomorrow.

Those wishing to watch the match with an exquisite meal can contact the restaurant at +97154 705 8750 or +97154 705 8751.

Fans can grab a delicious bite and cheer for their team in this Aloft Creek restaurant. Minimum spend for the evening will be Dh200.

The Sheesha Factory, Oud Metha

Love a puff and some great food? Head over to the Sheesha Factory in Oud Metha for the live screening of the India vs Pakistan match.

Those wishing to head to the cafe must reserve their tables by getting in touch with the cafe at +971 56 215 7383.

Hurry up to book your spot as there are limited seats available!

