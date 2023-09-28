AlUla: The world's most popular obstacle-course racing challenge, Tough Mudder, announced the launch of a Tough Mudder Infinity race for the first time in the Middle East, to be held February 24, 2024 in AlUla Governorate, one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the world.



During the eight-hour race, participants must accomplish the largest number of laps around the Tough Mudder obstacle course. The winner is awarded one of the largest financial prizes in the history of obstacle-course racing. Participants can join the race individually or in teams.



In conjunction with the Tough Mudder Infinity competition, 5km and 10km Tough Mudder competition will be held, providing a group of challenges suitable for all fitness levels.



The Tough Mudder license holder in the Middle East, Nick Cartwright, said that holding the Tough Mudder Infinity competition in AlUla represents the region’s commitment to provide exceptional experiences and promoting an active lifestyle, amid the stunning views of AlUla, which offers participants a wonderful experience.



For his part, Rami Almoallim, the vice president of Destination Marketing and Management at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), said that AlUla represents one of the most distinctive tourist destinations in the region, as it continues to attract visitors thanks to the annual “AlUla Moments” calendar, which presents many special events and festivals. He said the region is looking forward to host fans of this exciting sport.



Registration to obtain an entry card to the competition will start from next November via https://toughmudderarabia.com/.