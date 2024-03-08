RIYADH — In a thrilling match that took place as part of the 23rd round of the Saudi Professional League, Al-Raed emerged victorious against their hosts Al-Nassr with a decisive score of 3-1. This win comes as a significant setback for Al-Nassr, further distancing them from their aspirations for the league title amidst their recent performance struggles.



Al-Raed capitalized on Al-Nassr's declining form, seizing three valuable points in their battle to avoid relegation. The victory in Riyadh provided a much-needed boost for the team from Buraidah in their campaign to secure their spot in the top flight.



The match saw Al-Raed taking the lead early, continuing the troubling trend for Al-Nassr fans accustomed to their team's defensive frailties and susceptibility to conceding goals. Julio Tavares of Al-Raed intercepted a misplaced pass from Al-Nassr's defender Mohammed Al-Fatil, setting up Karim El Berkaoui to net the opening goal in the 18th minute.



Al-Nassr's response was swift, with Ayman Yahya leveling the score with a well-timed finish in the 24th minute following an unsuccessful attempt by Ronaldo. However, Al-Raed refused to let the momentum shift, with Mohamed Fouzair restoring their lead at the very start of the second half.



Despite Al-Nassr's intensified offensive efforts, Al-Raed's strategy of relying on counter-attacks, spearheaded by Amir Sayoud, Mohamed Fouzair, and Karim El Berkaoui, proved effective. Al-Nassr struggled to find additional breakthroughs against the well-organized defense of their opponents.



Amir Sayoud delivered the final blow in the 87th minute, sealing the victory for Al-Raed with a third goal and dimming Al-Nassr's hopes of catching up in the league race. This win lifts Al-Raed to 23 points, while Al-Nassr's title challenge falters, remaining at 53 points, nine behind the league leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand that could potentially extend their lead.

