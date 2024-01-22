SHENZHEN — Al Nassr football team, led by international Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, has arrived in China to participate in a friendly tournament scheduled for this January.



The team is set to face Shanghai in their first match on Jan. 24, followed by another game against Zhejiang on Jan. 28.



A large number of Chinese fans gathered at Shenzhen Airport to welcome the Al Nassr delegation, eagerly chanting Cristiano Ronaldo's name.



Many fans arrived early at the airport, even before the team's plane had landed.



Ronaldo enjoys immense popularity in China, prompting fans to purchase tickets for the friendly matches early, eager to see the globally renowned player leading Al Nassr during this period.



Previously, Ronaldo sent a message to his Chinese fans in a video posted on Al Nassr's official account, saying, "Are you ready? Al Nassr is coming."



Ronaldo has recently won two awards — Best Player in the Middle East and the Maradona Award for Top Scorer of the Year 2023 — at the Global Soccer Conference.



The Al Nassr delegation in China includes most of their professional players, such as Ronaldo, Brozović, and Otavio, and also includes Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, who has recently recovered from an injury.



However, some players like Sadio Mané and Seko Fofana are absent due to their participation in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



After their tour in China, Al Nassr is set to return to Riyadh to compete in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024, facing Inter Miami on Feb. 1 and Al Hilal on Feb. 8.

