JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad Club has signed a three-year contract with Portuguese player Jota Filipe from Celtic.



Jota has become the latest addition to Al-Ittihad’s star-studded lineup that already includes the Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and French international player N'Golo Kante.



The signing took place on Monday in the presence of Anmar Alhailee, chairman of the Ittihad Club Non-profit Foundation Board, and Ahmad Kaaki, the vice chairman of the Board.



Prior to the signing, the player successfully completed a medical examination at a specialized medical center in Dubai.



The chairman of the Board expressed his well wishes to the player, hoping for his success in fulfilling the aspirations of all Ittihad fans and supporters.



This season saw Al-Ittihad Club, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, secure a ninth overall title in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) – their first championship since 2009.



The team, considered one of Asia’s most successful clubs, has now qualified for this December’s 20th FIFA Club World Cup.

