JEDDAH — In a display of unwavering devotion, fervent fans of Al-Ittihad turned heads by donning masks adorned with the visage of global Egyptian sensation Mohamed Salah.



The poignant scene unfolded in the vibrant stands of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, where Al-Ittihad triumphed over Al-Riyadh with a resounding 4-0 victory during the third round of the Saudi Professional League.



Salah, renowned for his prowess on the field, has recently been at the center of fervent transfer speculations, with a possible move to Al-Ittihad looming on the horizon.



The fervor among the fans was palpable as they seized the opportunity to showcase their admiration by sporting masks bearing Salah's likeness.



Sources indicate that Al-Ittihad has proffered an enticing offer in pursuit of securing the services of the 31-year-old Egyptian captain, thereby sparking anticipation and excitement among the club's ardent supporters.



Yet, amidst the swirling whirlwind of conjecture, a sense of uncertainty prevails, with media outlets emphasizing the tentative nature of the deal's outcome.



During the ongoing transfer window, Al-Ittihad has orchestrated a noteworthy recruitment drive, acquiring esteemed talents from European football. This roster expansion includes the likes of former Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema, French midfield maestro N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, Brazilian dynamo Fabinho from Liverpool, and the skillful Joao Felipe best known as Jota.



As anticipation mounts for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup slated for December in Jeddah, enthusiasts are fervently hopeful for Salah's inclusion in the roster curated by tactician Nuno Espirito Santo.



The Egyptian international, who made the leap to Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, propelled the team to numerous triumphs, most notably their historic Premier League win, UEFA Champions League glory, and FIFA Club World Cup conquest.



With an impressive track record of 187 goals across more than 300 matches for Liverpool spanning various tournaments, Salah clinched the prestigious Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Season accolade for both the 2017-2018 and 2021-2022 campaigns.



Notably, Salah's contract extension with Liverpool inked in the previous summer, is set to endure until 2025. The agreement, boasting a weekly remuneration of £350,000, thereby claims the distinction of being the most substantial salary package in the annals of the English club.



Insiders divulged that the upper echelons of Al-Ittihad, led by Anmar Al-Haili, embarked on a determined mission to London, expending considerable effort in a bid to persuade the Liverpool's luminary to pledge his allegiance to Al-Ittihad. This endeavor, however, is not without its formidable challenges.



While a thorny road lies ahead, punctuated by potential complications such as Salah's release clause, beIN Sports network resonated with a proclamation of progress, asserting that Mohamed Salah has acceded to the prospect of donning Al-Ittihad's colors.



In the delicate dance of negotiations, veteran Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano offered insight, divulging that Liverpool remains resolute in their stance against the deal's fruition, expressing an unequivocal desire to retain their prized asset. In the final analysis, the outcome hinges on Salah's ultimate inclination, whether to embrace fresh horizons or continue his illustrious journey with the Merseyside giants.

