JEDDAH — In a thrilling match at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hazem played to a 2-2 draw in the eleventh round of the Saudi Professional League for the 2023-2024 season.



The French player Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Al-Ittihad in the 26th minute, but Al-Hazem managed to equalize in the 63rd minute through a goal from player Mohammed Al-Thani.



Al-Ittihad's Hassan Kadish then regained the lead with a goal in the 81st minute after an assist from Benzema. However, Al-Hazem quickly responded, leveling the score once again in the 86th minute with a goal from player Fayez Suleimani.



With this result, Al-Ittihad now has 21 points, securing the fifth position in the competition's standings. Meanwhile, Al-Hazem's point tally rises to 7, placing them in the seventeenth position.

